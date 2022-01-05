How do expats feel about President Xi Jinping's new year speech

President Xi Jinping delivered a new year speech on the new year's eve expressing his good wish for the Chinese people. Eight expats have expressed their opinions on the speech.

In the speech Xi thanked the Chinese people's dedication to their work in the past year; reminisced about the extraordinary journey traveled by the Chinese Communists leading the Chinese people; as well as expressing his wishes for the bright shared future for mankind through unity, solidarity and cooperation.

Laurent Kneip, researcher and associate professor at the School of Information Science Technology in Shanghai Tech University, was impressed by President Xi's emphasis on the importance of nature and how we should have long-term plans to take care of our environment.

Andre, researcher and associate professor at the School of Information Science Technology in Shanghai Tech University, was excited that the president mentioned that in the year of 2022, China will have more advanced technologies, especially in the field of artificial intelligence.

Geoffrey Alan Rhodes, professor at Shanghai Jiaotong University's Institute of Culture and Creative Industry, was most impressed by the beginning of the president's speech, about rejuvenating China.

It reminded him think of so many places in the world are also planning to carry out rejuvenation of their country and people.

Roman Kupper, president, APAC, of Döhler Food and Beverage Ingredients (Shanghai) Co, was most impressed by Preisident Xi's mentioning of the revolutionary stories.

"Today we see a lot of young generations haven't the same experience as their grandparents. And I believe this is going to be very important for the future generation to have their grandparents' deligence, hardword and leadership , " Roman said.

Spanish Javier Gimeno, senior vice president of French multinational company Saint-Gobain Group, was impressed by president Xi's determination to alleviate poverty.

"Once again, this year China has made long-term commitment to raise the living standards of the whole Chinese nation, " Javier said.

Francois Tardiff, president of Faurecia (China) Holding Co., said the most striking thing for him in the speech was the Chinese people's commitment to go into the long sense of time and history.

The second most striking thing was the determination to alleviate poverty and the seeking of technologies, and to improve the environment.





After hearing the speech,Takashi Nishimura, president of Asahi Brewery (China) Investment Co., felt that China is becoming stronger under the leadership of the Communist Party of China.









Frenchman Yann Bozec, president of Tapestry Asia Pacific and president & CEO of Coach China, said it's really exciting to see China having accomplished its first centenary goal in 2021 and it's ready to head right to its next centenary goal of building itself into a model country.

China's optimization of business environment has greatly boosted our confidence in the Chinese market, Yann said.