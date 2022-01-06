News / Nation

China's FAST telescope detects coherent interstellar magnetic field

Xinhua
  08:50 UTC+8, 2022-01-06
Using the FAST, scientists have obtained accurate magnetic field strength in molecular cloud, a region of the interstellar medium that seems ready to form stars.
Xinhua
  08:50 UTC+8, 2022-01-06       0
China's FAST telescope detects coherent interstellar magnetic field
Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on December 19, 2021 shows a panoramic view of China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope under maintenance in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Using the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), also dubbed as the "China Sky Eye," scientists have obtained accurate magnetic field strength in molecular cloud, a region of the interstellar medium that seems ready to form stars.

Employing the technique of HI Narrow Self Absorption (HINSA), they achieved a clear detection of the Zeeman effect – the splitting of a spectral line into several components of frequency in the presence of a magnetic field. It is the only direct probe of interstellar magnetic field strength.

The result suggested that such clouds achieve supercritical state, a critical point when they collapse into stars, happened earlier than previously thought based on the standard model.

The study was published in Nature on Thursday.

China's FAST telescope detects coherent interstellar magnetic field
Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on December 19, 2021 shows China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope under maintenance in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

China's FAST telescope detects coherent interstellar magnetic field
Xinhua

Photo taken on December 19, 2021 shows China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope under maintenance in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Source: Xinhua
