Chinese mainland reports 132 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Of the new local cases, 64 were reported in Henan, 63 in Shaanxi, and five in Zhejiang.

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 132 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Of the new local cases, 64 were reported in Henan, 63 in Shaanxi, and five in Zhejiang, the commission said.

Also reported were 57 new imported cases in 12 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

Two suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were newly reported in Shanghai, said the commission, adding that no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 103,121 by Wednesday, including 3,282 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 30 were in severe condition.

A total of 95,203 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 45 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Wednesday, 35 of whom arrived from outside the mainland.