China introduces easier security checks at major airports

China's civil aviation authorities have introduced safer, more efficient and comfortable security check measures at major airports nationwide to enhance passenger services.

The so-called "easy security check" service has been put into operation at 40 major airports each with annual passenger throughput of more than 10 million starting from January 1, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

The new move is expected to enhance the airport security check as well as better serve passengers by providing more efficient and diverse services at airports, said the CAAC.

Exclusive security-check lanes will be opened to passengers who have completed the registration and reservation process.

Air passengers should firstly conduct real-name registration and certification at airports or on the national government affairs service platform. After that, they are able to make an appointment for an "easy security check" within 48 hours before departure. They can also access the service at the airport after buying a ticket and completing registration.

The new security check measures feature precise checks, simplified flows, faster speed and a better experience for passengers at airports, especially busy airports with large passenger flows, said the CAAC.