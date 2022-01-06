News / Nation

China trades goods worth over US$100m via China-Laos Railway

Xinhua
  14:02 UTC+8, 2022-01-06       0
Currently, goods from 12 cities in seven provinces across China have reached Laos by international cargo trains via the China-Laos Railway.
Xinhua
  14:02 UTC+8, 2022-01-06       0

The China-Laos Railway had operated 116 cargo trains via Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, as of January 3, which transported more than 49,800 tons of goods worth about 676 million yuan (US$106 million), the local customs said.

Since starting operations about a month ago, hundreds of varieties of goods have been imported and exported through this railway. The major import commodities include natural rubber, iron ore and charcoal, while fresh vegetables, daily necessities, and mechanical and electrical products are among the leading export items, according to Kunming Customs.

Currently, goods from 12 cities in seven provinces across China have reached Laos by international cargo trains via the China-Laos Railway, and some commodities have been further exported to countries including Myanmar, Thailand and Singapore.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhou Anna
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     