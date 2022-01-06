News / Nation

China's Henan reports 73 new COVID-19 local infections

Fifty of the new confirmed cases were reported in the province's Xuchang City, while the provincial capital Zhengzhou has most of the new asymptomatic cases.
Central China's Henan Province reported 64 new locally transmitted COVID-19 confirmed cases and nine local asymptomatic carriers on Wednesday, the provincial health commission said Thursday.

The province logged 1,719 confirmed cases from January 21, 2020, when Henan reported its first COVID-19 case, to Wednesday, and among them, 1,588 were locally transmitted.

So far, 98 patients are still undergoing medical treatment in hospital while 28 asymptomatic carriers are under medical observation in the province.

Starting from Thursday, Zhengzhou has added two more medium-risk areas for COVID-19.

