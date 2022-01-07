News / Nation

China reiterates implementation of 'double reduction' policy

  14:31 UTC+8, 2022-01-07
The Ministry of Education ordered strict measures to prevent off-campus curriculum subject tutoring services for students at the stage of compulsory education and preschoolers.
The Chinese education authority has stressed banning irregular off-campus tutoring activities featuring curriculum subjects and warned against excessive homework amid the upcoming winter vacation.

In a statement released on Friday, the Ministry of Education ordered strict measures to prevent off-campus curriculum subject tutoring services for students at the stage of compulsory education and preschoolers.

Local authorities should crack down on curriculum subject tutoring under the disguise of thinking training courses, household services or winter camps, the ministry said.

A blacklist of training institutions violating relevant regulations should be set up, and the offenders should be exposed to the public, according to the ministry.

Channels for tip-offs from local lawmakers and political advisers, the media and the public should be kept open, it added.

In July 2021, China introduced a set of "double reduction" rules to ease the burden of excessive homework and off-campus tutoring for young students.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
