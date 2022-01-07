Over 20 trapped after blast rocks canteen in China's Chongqing

More than 20 people were believed to have been trapped after a blast rocked a canteen of a subdistrict office in Wulong District, Chongqing, on Friday noon.

More than 20 people were believed to have been trapped after a blast rocked a canteen of a subdistrict office in Wulong District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, on Friday noon.

The accident took place at 12:10 pm due to suspected gas leakage which triggered the explosion and caused the collapse, said the municipal publicity department.

According to witnesses, people were having lunch in the canteen when the blast took place. A number of people injured have been rushed to the hospital for treatment and rescue work is still underway.