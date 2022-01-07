Zhang Yimou confirmed as chief director for 2022 Winter Olympics ceremonies

Zhang Yimou, who directed the opening ceremony of the 2008 Summer Olympics,has been confirmed as the chief director for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2022 Winter Games.

Zhang Yimou, who directed the sensational opening ceremony of the 2008 Summer Olympics, has been confirmed as the chief director for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2022 Winter Games.

With less than one month to go before the Winter Olympics opens in Chinese capital, the Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee named on Friday the core planning team for the ceremonies.

Zhang, 71, is leading a crew of high-profile consultants in designing the show due to take place on February 4.

Zhang was also the mastermind behind the Beijing 2022 handover portion of the PyeongChang Olympics closing ceremony in 2018 and the Beijing 2008 handover portion of the Athens Olympics closing ceremony in 2004.

The Winter Olympics will open on February 4 and run through February 20.