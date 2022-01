China's Xi'an reports 57 local COVID-19 cases Thursday

Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, reported 57 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Thursday, local authorities said Friday.

Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, reported 57 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Thursday, local authorities said Friday.

The city has registered 1,913 local cases since December 9, 2021, amid the latest virus resurgence.

Of the new cases, 52 were detected in quarantine, while five were detected during routine screening of key groups.

Of the total 1,913 cases, 112 have recovered and 20 are in a severe condition. The rest are moderate and mild cases.