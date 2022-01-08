6.9-magnitude quake hits northwest Chian's Qinghai: CENC

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake jolted Menyuan County in northwest China's Qinghai Province at 1:45am on Saturday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

Xinhua

The epicenter was monitored at 37.77 degrees north latitude and 101.26 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, the CENC said.

No casualties have been reported so far, according to a press conference held by the provincial information office early on Saturday morning.