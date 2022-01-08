News / Nation

6.9-magnitude quake hits northwest Chian's Qinghai: CENC

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake jolted Menyuan County in northwest China's Qinghai Province at 1:45am on Saturday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.
People run into streets in Xining, Qinghai Province, today after an earthquake hit Menyuan County at 1:45am.

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake jolted Menyuan County in northwest China's Qinghai Province at 1:45am on Saturday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The epicenter was monitored at 37.77 degrees north latitude and 101.26 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, the CENC said.

No casualties have been reported so far, according to a press conference held by the provincial information office early on Saturday morning.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
