Chinese mainland reports 95 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 95 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Of the new local cases, 46 were reported in Shaanxi, 43 in Henan, four in Zhejiang, and two in Guangdong, the commission said.

Also reported were 64 new imported cases in 10 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

One suspected case from outside the mainland was newly reported in Shanghai, said the commission, adding that no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day.

Shanghai on Friday reported 32 imported cases, three asymptomatic imported cases, and five local asymptomatic infections. Meanwhile 14 people have been discharged upon recovery, Shanghai's Health Commission said.