China's Xi'an reports 46 local COVID-19 cases

Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, reported 46 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Friday, local authorities said on Saturday.

The city has registered 1,959 local cases since December 9, 2021, amid the latest resurgence. Of that number, 180 had recovered by Saturday.

On Saturday, Xi'an downgraded the classifications of five areas from medium-risk for COVID-19 to low-risk. The city currently has a total of three high-risk areas and 55 medium-risk areas, according to Lyu Yongpeng, deputy director of the city's health commission.

Lyu said that Xi'an will gradually lift its lockdown according to research conducted by experts and the central authorities.