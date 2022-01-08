Xi'an downgrades 5 areas from medium-risk for COVID-19 to low-risk

The city of Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Saturday downgraded the classifications of five areas from medium-risk for COVID-19 to low-risk.

The city of Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Saturday downgraded the classifications of five areas from medium-risk for COVID-19 to low-risk, according to a press conference held on Saturday afternoon.

The city currently has a total of three high-risk areas and 55 medium-risk areas.

Xi'an, with 13 million residents, has reported a total of 1,959 locally transmitted confirmed cases since December 9, 2021. So far, 180 patients have recovered.