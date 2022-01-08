Zhengzhou to suspend offline classes as more COVID-19 cases emerge

Schools in Zhengzhou, capital of Henan Province, will suspend offline classes from January 10, in an effort to effectively block the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Schools in Zhengzhou City, capital of central China's Henan Province, will suspend offline classes from January 10, in an effort to effectively block the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic, local authorities said Saturday.

The city's COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters said from Monday, kindergartens, primary and secondary schools in the city will close off their campuses and offer online courses for students.

All extracurricular training institutions are required to suspend offline teaching activities.

The city also urged all working units, including Party and government organs at all levels, as well as enterprises and public institutions, to strictly implement all epidemic prevention and control measures and reduce staff gatherings.

Catering enterprises are required to suspend dine-in services since Saturday noon, while take-out orders are allowed.

The province reported 43 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Friday, and 24 of them were in Zhengzhou, according to the National Health Commission.