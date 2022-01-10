News / Nation

China publishes English edition of Aquatic Plants of China

Xinhua
  18:40 UTC+8, 2022-01-10       0
China has officially published an English edition of Aquatic Plants of China, a book recording a total of 885 species of freshwater and marine higher plants in China.
Xinhua
  18:40 UTC+8, 2022-01-10       0

China has officially published an English edition of Aquatic Plants of China, a book recording a total of 885 species of freshwater and marine higher plants in China.

China is among the countries home to the most diverse aquatic plants on earth. However, countries across the world know little about the basic situation of China's aquatic plant diversity. The language obstacle is one of the reasons.

The English edition, compiled by the researchers with the Wuhan Botanical Garden under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, systematically records 240 genera of freshwater and marine higher plants in China, basically covering the aquatic plant species distributed in China.

In the book, the latest research results of some taxa were annotated and classified, and the distribution area and habitat characteristics of each species were also recorded.

From the perspective of economic value and scientific research value, 500 representative species and 843 color pictures were selected to make 185 plates in the book, demonstrating close-up pictures of their original habitats, individual plants, flowers and fruits.

The researchers have previously conducted extensive field investigation, specimen collection and identification throughout the country to finish the book, which is expected to enhance the comprehensive understanding of China's aquatic plant diversity at home and abroad.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     