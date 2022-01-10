China firmly supports Kazakhstan in maintaining stability, stopping violence: FM

As a permanent comprehensive strategic partner of Kazakhstan, China is willing to firmly support Kazakhstan in maintaining stability and stopping violence at this critical moment.

As a permanent comprehensive strategic partner of Kazakhstan, China is willing to firmly support Kazakhstan in maintaining stability and stopping violence at this critical moment concerning Kazakhstan's future, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday.

Wang made the remarks during a phone conversation with Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi.

Wang stressed that, three day ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a verbal message to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, publicly expressing his support.

This fully reflected the high-level development of the China-Kazakhstan permanent comprehensive strategic partnership, Wang said, adding that it once again proved the profound friendship between the two countries sharing weal and woe at this critical moment.

China stands ready to work with Kazakhstan to implement the important political consensuses reached by the two heads of state, and do its best to provide necessary support and assistance to Kazakhstan, Wang said.

For his part, Tleuberdi sincerely thanked President Xi for sending the important verbal message to President Tokayev when Kazakhstan was in times of danger, and for being among the first to express support for President Tokayev and the Kazakh people.

Today is the national day of mourning in Kazakhstan, on which the phone conversation with the Chinese foreign minister once again showed China's firm support for Kazakhstan and the brotherhood between the two countries, Tleuberdi said.

Tleuberdi briefed Wang on the details and latest developments of the situation in Kazakhstan, saying that Kazakhstan had suffered well-planned terrorist attacks that broke out suddenly and simultaneously at many places across the country, with thousands of law enforcement personnel, military police and medical staff under attack.

The Kazakh authorities have taken timely and decisive measures and the situation has been under effective control, while peace and calm are being restored, Tleuberdi said.

He promised that Kazakhstan will fully guarantee the security of foreign institutions and personnel as well as foreign investment, and continue to fulfill its international obligations and agreements.

On the occasion of the national day of mourning in Kazakhstan, Wang said that China would like to pay tribute to the front-line law enforcement personnel who died in the fight against violence and terrorism in Kazakhstan, and express condolences and sympathy to the innocent dead and injured.

At this moment, the Chinese government and people stand firmly together with the Kazakh government and people, Wang stressed.

"After the storm comes the rainbow," Wang said, adding that he believes that under the strong leadership of President Tokayev, Kazakhstan will be able to fully restore peace and stability, overcome this "darkest moment" and make Kazakhstan more resilient and stronger.

Wang said that the sudden change and chaos in Kazakhstan shows that the situation in Central Asia is still facing severe challenges, and it also proves once again that some external forces do not want peace and tranquility in this region.

As a neighboring country, China hopes, more than anyone else, that Central Asia will maintain long-term stability and achieve development and prosperity, Wang said.

The Chinese foreign minister said that China is willing to increase cooperation with Kazakhstan in law enforcement and security departments, boost bilateral cooperation in anti-interference, safeguard the security of the political systems and governments of the two countries, prevent and oppose any attempt of "color revolution," and jointly oppose the interference of any external forces.

Expressing confidence for Kazakhstan in ensuring the safety of Chinese institutions and personnel in Kazakhstan, Wang also called for ensuring the safe and smooth operation of major Chinese-Kazakh cooperation projects.

Tleuberdi fully agreed with China's proposals and expressed his willingness to communicate closely with the Chinese side, strengthen security cooperation and jointly combat the "three evil forces."

The two sides also communicated on the next stage of high-level exchanges between the two countries.

Wang said that the Chinese side welcomes Tokayev to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics and will ensure the safety, smoothness and complete success of the Kazakh side's trip to the event.

Tleuberdi said that the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics is a world event with international influence and important symbolic significance, which will promote world peace and cooperation and enhance mutual understanding between peoples.

He stressed that the Kazakh side will work with the Chinese side to complete the relevant preparatory work.