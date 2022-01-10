China's Tianjin reports 31 new local COVID-19 cases

North China's Tianjin Municipality reported 31 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 10 asymptomatic ones in the latest resurgence, local authorities said Monday.

Others who tested positive are pending confirmation, the city's health commission said, adding that all the positives were identified among close contacts under quarantine or those under closed-off management.

As of 3 pm Monday, 1,152 close contacts and 685 secondary close contacts have been screened out for quarantine, while about 75,000 people have been put under closed-off management, the city's director for health commission said.

As of 3 pm, over 9.6 million residents had been tested, and the test results of over 3.4 million had come out.