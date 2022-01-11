Chinese mainland reports 110 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Of the new local cases, 87 were reported in Henan, 13 in Shaanxi, and 10 in Tianjin.

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 110 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Also reported were 82 new imported cases in 11 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases or deaths from COVID-19 were reported Monday, added the commission.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 103,968 by Monday, including 3,458 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 21 were in severe condition.

A total of 95,874 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 50 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Monday, 39 of whom arrived from outside the mainland.