News / Nation

China urges US to stop playing 'Taiwan card'

Xinhua
  13:19 UTC+8, 2022-01-11       0
China has urged Lithuania not to act as a pawn for anti-China forces and urged the United States to stop playing the "Taiwan card," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.
Xinhua
  13:19 UTC+8, 2022-01-11       0

China has urged Lithuania not to act as a pawn for anti-China forces and urged the United States to stop playing the "Taiwan card," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday.

Wang made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to comment US Trade Representative Katherine Tai's remarks concerning China.

The United States distorted China's legitimate measures to safeguard its national sovereignty as "coercion", which has fully exposed the hypocrisy and deception of US discourse bullying, Wang said.

Wang said that speaking of coercion, the US government forced the military government of Haiti to step down in 1994, and referred to that as "a textbook example of coercive diplomacy"; in 2003, it explicitly listed 30.3 billion US dollars of military expenses for "coercive diplomacy;" it spared no effort to crack down on its competitors like Alstom and Toshiba and coerced the TSMC, Samsung and other companies to provide to the United States chip supply chain data.

"This is flat-out 'blackmail diplomacy'," he said.

Wang stressed that the fact is clear that Lithuania violated its political commitment it had made upon the establishment of diplomatic ties with China, and created the false impression of "one China, one Taiwan" in the world. "People of insight in Lithuania have also criticized this," he added.

The United States instigated the Lithuanian authorities to undermine the one-China principle from the outset and then supported, aided and abetted them, Wang said, adding that the United States tries to seek political calculation aimed at using Taiwan to contain China at the expense of Lithuania's interests.

"We urge the Lithuanian side to correct its mistakes and not act as a pawn for anti-China forces. We also warn the US side that playing the 'Taiwan card' is counterproductive and will get itself burnt," Wang said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
TSMC
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     