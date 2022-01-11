News / Nation

Tianjin reports 49 new locally confirmed COVID-19 cases in latest resurgence

Xinhua
  19:20 UTC+8, 2022-01-11       0
Xinhua
  19:20 UTC+8, 2022-01-11       0

A total of 97 people had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday noon in north China's Tianjin, a municipality of 13.86 million people that neighbors Beijing, in the latest resurgence, according to local authorities.

The cases include 49 locally transmitted confirmed cases and 15 asymptomatic carriers as well as others who tested positive but are awaiting confirmation, the city's health commission said.

A citywide mass testing was launched at 7 am Sunday and a total of 11,912,280 people were sampled in the testing drive. So far, the results of 7,892,591 samples have been released, with 77 samples testing positive.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
