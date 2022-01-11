China's Xi'an logs 13 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, reported 13 new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, reported 13 new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Monday, local authorities said Tuesday.

The city had registered 2,017 local cases amid the latest resurgence. Of these, 417 had recovered by Monday.

The city kicked off a new round of mass testing in key areas at 9 am Tuesday to further curb the spread of the virus, said Lyu Yongpeng, deputy director of the city's health commission.