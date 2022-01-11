News / Nation

Seeking self-discipline and social commitment

Xinhua
  20:23 UTC+8, 2022-01-11       0
Tsinghua University sets its motto as "self-discipline and social commitment" to encourage its teachers and students to strive for the prosperity of China.
Xinhua
  20:23 UTC+8, 2022-01-11       0

As one of the country's most prestigious universities, Tsinghua University sets its motto as "self-discipline and social commitment" to encourage its teachers and students to strive for the prosperity of China.

Over the past 100 years, the higher educational institution has witnessed and shared the hardships and glories of the country. Since its founding, the university has closely linked the individual spiritual world with that of the Chinese nation.

The motto of Tsinghua is a perfect reflection of Chinese people's striving for self-improvement and caring for all things, an idea that has inspired generations of people.

Having an open and broad mind toward people and things while seeking self-perfection is part of traditional Chinese culture and regarded as a social norm since ancient times.

An ancient Chinese saying from "Zhou Yi," or "The Book of Changes," written over 2,000 years ago, goes: As heaven maintains vigor through movements, a gentleman should constantly strive for self-perfection. As earth's condition is receptive devotion, a gentleman should hold the outer world with a broad mind.

Ancient Chinese believe that the earth is generous and peaceful. It sustains all things, allowing them to grow and develop in keeping with their own nature.

Constantly striving for self-perfection reflects the fact that Chinese people are always perseverant to strive for a better life for all, and having ample virtue and caring for everyone and everything underscore the spirit of inclusiveness in Chinese culture, said Zhang Dainian, one of the best-known scholars of Chinese philosophy.

Zhang added that the saying also encourages an open-minded attitude toward different opinions, and has inspired both ideological and academic development.

Traditional Chinese culture encourages the pursuit of moral cultivation and harmony among people and between people and nature.

Together with the notion of constantly exerting oneself for self-improvement, it forms the fundamental character of the Chinese nation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     