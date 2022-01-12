News / Nation

COVID-19 cases in Tianjin rise to 137 in latest resurgence

A total of 137 people had been infected with COVID-19 as of 2 pm Wednesday in north China's Tianjin Municipality in the latest resurgence, according to local authorities.
A total of 137 people had been infected with COVID-19 as of 2 pm Wednesday in north China's Tianjin Municipality in the latest resurgence, according to local authorities.

The cases include 76 locally transmitted confirmed cases and 17 asymptomatic carriers, said Han Jinyan, deputy head of the municipal health commission at a press conference held on Wednesday.

Other 44 people who tested positive are awaiting confirmation.

The municipality of 13.86 million people that neighbors Beijing on Wednesday morning mobilized all residents to undergo the second round of nucleic acid testing, after the first round of citywide screening starting Sunday found 77 positive samples for COVID-19.

