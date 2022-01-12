News / Nation

Cities offer incentives to encourage staying put for coming holiday

Chen Xiaoli
Chen Xiaoli
  19:52 UTC+8, 2022-01-12       0
Several places around China have introduced policies to encourage people to stay put during the upcoming Spring Festival as the country is battling emerging COVID-19 outbreak.
Chen Xiaoli
Chen Xiaoli
  19:52 UTC+8, 2022-01-12       0

Although China is successful in bringing the pandemic under control, recent outbreaks of new locally transmitted cases in parts of the country have rung alarm bells for public safety ahead of the start of the Year of the Tiger.

To contain the further spread of COVID-19, several places around China have introduced policies to entice people to stay where they are during the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, Thepaper.cn reported.

Cities like Ningbo and Hefei will issue "cash bonuses" to migrant workers who remain in place during the holiday, while places such as Jinhua will provide vouchers as incentives.

In December, Ningbo, in Zhejiang Province, announced that non-local front-line staff who work in larger industrial and service firms and key project construction firms between January 26 and February 10 will be offered special allowances, equal to 100 yuan (US$15.71) per person per day, with the maximum not exceeding 500 yuan.

On January 8, Hefei, in Anhui Province, said it will give 1,000 yuan to employees who are non-natives of the province but working in the city's key enterprises, larger industrial and service firms, and major construction project firms, and remain in the city between January 26 and February 9.

On January 10, Wuhu, also in Anhui Province, announced that it will offer a 200-yuan-per-person subsidy to non-local migrant workers who stay in the city during the Spring Festival, with the maximum per enterprise not exceeding 200,000 yuan.

While in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province, about 100,000 eligible employees who are not native of the province will be given e-vouchers worth 800 yuan per person.

Liang Wannian, head of the COVID-19 response expert panel of China's National Health Commission, once said at a press conference that whether to stay put for the 2022 Spring Festival should be based on risk analyses in different regions across the country instead of a "one-size-fits-all" policy.

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 166 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases: 118 were reported in Henan, 33 in Tianjin, eight in Shaanxi, and seven in Guangdong.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     