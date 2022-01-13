No casualties reported after 3 aftershocks hit China's Qinghai

Earthquakes of 5.2, 4.8 and 4.5 magnitudes struck the Menyuan Hui Autonomous County at 6:20pm, 8:16pm and 9:01pm, respectively, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

Xinhua

No casualties have so far been reported following three aftershocks that jolted the Menyuan Hui Autonomous County in northwest China's Qinghai Province on Wednesday.

Earthquakes of 5.2, 4.8 and 4.5 magnitudes struck the county at 6:20pm, 8:16pm and 9:01pm, respectively, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The local earthquake bureau held a press conference on Wednesday evening, stating that all three tremors were aftershocks of a 6.9-magnitude earthquake that jolted the county on Saturday.

Experts said that aftershocks in recent days had ranged from magnitudes of 5 to 6, which will not have a major impact on production and residents in nearby areas.

Roads, major industrial and mining enterprises, schools, hospitals and other key facilities in the quake-hit area have not been affected by the three aftershocks so far.