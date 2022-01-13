Tianjin reports 126 confirmed local COVID-19 cases in latest resurgence

Tianjin had reported a total of 126 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 2 pm Thursday in the latest epidemic resurgence, according to local authorities.

North China's Tianjin Municipality had reported a total of 126 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 2 pm Thursday in the latest epidemic resurgence, according to local authorities.

The city also saw 22 asymptomatic carriers by 2 pm Thursday, said Liu Xianduo, deputy head of the municipal health commission at a press conference held on Thursday.

The municipality of 13.86 million people that neighbors Beijing on Thursday announced it will upgrade its COVID-19 prevention and control measures in high-risk areas to lower the risk of the virus spreading.

Vehicles entering and leaving the affected areas will be managed by local authorities and people outside the high-risk areas under government control are prohibited from visiting those areas to deliver materials.