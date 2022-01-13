China's Xi'an reports six new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, reported six new confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, local authorities said Thursday.

Ding Li, deputy director of the city's health commission, said that the figure for Wednesday means that the number of new cases was in the single digits for two consecutive days since December 18, 2021. The figure for Tuesday was eight, according to the commission.

Xi'an had registered 2,031 local cases amid the latest resurgence. Of these, 676 had recovered by Wednesday.

There are currently three high-risk areas and 31 middle-risk areas for COVID-19 in the city.