Chinese mainland reports 143 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 143 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Of the new local cases, 98 were reported in Henan, 34 in Tianjin, eight in Shaanxi, two in Shanghai, and one in Guangdong, the commission said.

Also reported were 58 new imported cases in nine provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

Nine new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.