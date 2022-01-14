10 streets listed as national-level leisure streets

Check out the iconic locations outside Shanghai in Jiangsu, Anhui and Zhejiang provinces.

Fifty streets across China were recommended by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism this week as the first batch of national-level leisure streets.

Among them, 10 are located in the Yangtze River Delta area.

The most economically vigorous area in China, the Yangtze River Delta is also known as the "golden triangle" in the nation's tourism industry.

With high-speed bullet trains, it takes from only 30 minutes to three hours to reach these popular historical and cultural blocks in neighboring provinces.

Li Yi

Li Yi

3 streets in Jiangsu Province

3 streets in Zhejiang Province

2 streets in Anhui Province