China ready to contribute to post-pandemic global development: FM spokesperson

A foreign ministry spokesperson on Friday said China is ready to enhance cooperation with all countries to contribute to the post-pandemic global development.

A foreign ministry spokesperson on Friday said China will continue to maintain and practice true multilateralism, and is ready to enhance cooperation with all countries to contribute to the post-pandemic global development.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily press briefing when responding to a query about the upcoming 2022 World Economic Forum (WEF) virtual session. Earlier in the day, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced that Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the virtual event and deliver a speech on January 17 in Beijing.

Wang said mankind is faced with unprecedented challenges, as demonstrated by the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, increasing uncertainties in global economic recovery, the widening development gap between the North and the South, and the headwinds against economic globalization.

Against such a backdrop, Xi's attendance and delivery of a speech at the WEF are of great significance, Wang said.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, China has been actively carrying out international cooperation on pandemic response, promoting a stable recovery of the global economy, improving global governance, and working with all countries to counter common challenges, he said.

China will continue to maintain and practice true multilateralism, and is ready to enhance cooperation with other countries to contribute China's wisdom and strength to the post-pandemic development of the world, and jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind, Wang added.