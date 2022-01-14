Man finds buckets of cash on Hangzhou street

The cash-diffusing man described his behavior as "a grateful gesture to the city."

A deliveryman found a large amount of 100-yuan banknotes scattered on a street in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, late on the night of January 9, Hangzhou Daily reported.

The courier surnamed Liu collected all of the 198 notes and went to the police.

After checking surveillance videos, the local police found a man throwing cash in the air from his pocket earlier that night.

The cash-diffusing man surnamed Sun went to the police station to claim the money after notice a police message online.

Sun, from Tianjin in northern China, described his behavior as "a grateful gesture to the city" where his 1-year-old son has been healing from a serious gastrointestinal disease that cannot be effectively treated in his hometown, the report said.



Sun decided to donate 8,300 yuan (US$1307) to the hospital where his son has been treated for more than a month. He apologized to police for causing trouble. Local police gave Sun's donation to the hospital on January 13.