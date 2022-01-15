News / Nation

China approves 2 new railway projects in east and northwest regions

Xinhua
  13:49 UTC+8, 2022-01-15       0
China's top economic planner has approved two railway projects, with a combined investment of 238.26 billion yuan (US$37.4 billion).
Xinhua
  13:49 UTC+8, 2022-01-15       0

China's top economic planner has approved two railway projects, with a combined investment of 238.26 billion yuan (US$37.4 billion).

The projects include one high-speed rail track connecting north China's Tianjin and Weifang in east China, and one linking Xi'an in the northwest and Chongqing in the southwest, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

Earlier data showed a total of 4,208 kilometers of new rail lines were put into service in 2021, including 2,168 kilometers of high-speed tracks.

By the end of last year, the operating length of China's high-speed railway network exceeded 40,000 kilometers, as major projects began operations as scheduled.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     