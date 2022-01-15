One in Beijing tests positive for COVID-19
20:39 UTC+8, 2022-01-15 0
One person in Beijing tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, local authorities said.
The person, who resides and works in Haidian District, received nucleic acid testing twice, and tested positive both times, according to the district's disease control and prevention center.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Han Jing
