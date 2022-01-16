Chinese mainland reports 65 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Of the new local cases, 33 were reported in Tianjin, 29 in Henan, and one each in Beijing, Guangdong and Shaanxi, the commission said.

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 65 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

Of the new local cases, 33 were reported in Tianjin, 29 in Henan, and one each in Beijing, Guangdong and Shaanxi, the commission said.

Also reported were 54 new imported cases in nine provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

Nine new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.