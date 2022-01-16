News / Nation

Newborn wild Asian elephants spotted in Yunnan

Xinhua
  17:32 UTC+8, 2022-01-16       0
Six new baby Asian elephants have been spotted in succession recently in the Wild Elephant Valley in southwest China's Yunnan Province.
Xinhua
  17:32 UTC+8, 2022-01-16       0

Six new baby Asian elephants have been spotted in succession recently in the Wild Elephant Valley in southwest China's Yunnan Province, showing that the endangered animal's population is growing steadily in China.

The six elephant calves belong to four herds that have been frequently spotted in the valley recently, and they are expected to stay there for some time, said Bao Mingwei, a vet at the valley which is located in the Xishuangbanna national nature reserve.

January to April is the peak time for wild Asian elephant births and sightings in the Wild Elephant Valley, according to Bao.

Wild Asian elephants are under A-level state protection in China. Thanks to protection efforts over the past 30 years, their population in the country has grown to about 300, mostly in Yunnan.

The Wild Elephant Valley also serves as the only scenic spot in China where tourists can see wild Asian elephants up close without disturbing the creatures. Over the past two years, about 100 wild elephants have been spotted by staff in the valley.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Xishuangbanna
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     