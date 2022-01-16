Yangtze River Delta digital innovation and industry chain being forged

The Yangtze River Delta region is in full swing for the development of digitalization with an ambitious blueprint mapped out on Sunday.

Construction on a digital line started in the Yangtze River Delta region on the day.

Relying on the G50 Expressway, it will be an innovation and industry chain with close cooperation and connection with neighboring cities of Shanghai towards the goal of a regional digital innovation development belt.

Its industry scale is estimated to amount to 500 billion yuan (US$78.7 billion) by the end of 2023, and 1 trillion yuan by 2027.

It will focus on areas such as the digital transformation of industrial parks, trade digitalization, digital governance and regional data cooperation with 12 tasks involved.

The Yangtze River Delta has a forward position in industrial digitalization, and the building of the line will promote digital infrastructure and digital application, said Xu Jian, Party secretary of Qingpu District where the line starts.

In Qingpu District, there will 100 intelligent digital plants by the end of 2027 with digital trade volume reaching 20 billion yuan by that time.

The line will be powered by the Hongqiao CBD, the "Watertown Living Room" in Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone, and Xicen Science and Technology Innovation Center. A digital commerce demonstration zone is being built in Qingpu New City.