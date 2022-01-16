China's Jiangsu reports record China-Europe freight train trips

East China's Jiangsu Province handled 1,800 China-Europe freight train trips in 2021, up 29 percent year on year, according to the provincial department of transportation.

East China's Jiangsu Province handled 1,800 China-Europe freight train trips in 2021 – a record high – up 29 percent year on year, according to the provincial department of transportation.

The import and export values of goods transported by the freight trains reached nearly 25.6 billion yuan (about 4 billion US dollars), up 67.7 percent from 2020.

The province added seven new China-Europe freight train routes last year, including the Suzhou-Helsinki and the Nanjing-Tilburg freight train services.

The China-Europe freight train service kicked off operation in 2011 and has since served as a crucial link for trade and economic cooperation across the Eurasian continent.