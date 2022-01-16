News / Nation

55 arrested for drug trafficking in NW China's Ningxia

Police in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region have busted an online drug trafficking racket, arresting a total of 55 suspects.
Police in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region have busted an online drug trafficking racket, arresting a total of 55 suspects, according to the regional narcotics control office.

Through joint efforts of the Ningxia police and police from Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Guangdong Province, Sichuan Province and Chongqing Municipality, among other regions, the gang operating in 15 provinces, regions and cities was busted.

In May 2020, police in Ningxia's Shizuishan City found that a man surnamed Zhao from the regional capital Yinchuan had purchased cannabis leaves in large quantities through the Internet multiple times and sold them to drug addicts in various cities in Ningxia.

The police nabbed Zhao in February 2021 and extracted information about the drug trafficking gang from him.

The investigation revealed that a drug peddler from Guangxi bought hemp seeds from abroad, and planted and processed them into marijuana. The peddler then asked others to mail the illicit substance to several locations across the country through express parcels.

This gang of drug peddlers consisted of a six-level drug trafficking network that involved purchasing, planting, processing, distributing, selling and consuming drugs.

To date, 55 suspects have been arrested, and 354 grams of heroin, 244 grams of crystal meth, 4,963.5 grams of methamphetamine and 115 cannabis plants have been seized.

The case has been transferred to prosecution.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
