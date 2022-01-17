News / Nation

Source tracing links Beijing new COVID-19 case with international mail

Xinhua
  16:51 UTC+8, 2022-01-17       0
The patient received a mail on January 11 delivered from Canada to Beijing via the United States and Hong Kong.
Xinhua
  16:51 UTC+8, 2022-01-17       0

The possibility of Beijing's first locally transmitted Omicron case being contracted from international mail cannot be ruled out, a local health official said Monday.

The patient received an item of mail on Jan. 11 delivered from Canada to Beijing via the United States and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. She said that she touched the outside of the package and the first page of the document inside, said Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of Beijing's center for disease control and prevention, at a press conference.

Pang said they collected 22 environmental samples from the piece of international mail, and the nucleic acid tests all came back positive.

The patient had no travel history in other provinces or cities within 14 days before the onset of symptoms, nor did she have contact with risk groups.

So far, the results of nucleic acid tests of 69 close contacts and more than 810 environmental samples have come back negative except for those collected from her home and workplace, Pang said.

The new case was reported on Saturday and is confirmed to be caused by the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which has been classified as a member of Clade BA.1.

Gene sequencing found that it was not linked to the same transmission chain as the past infections in Beijing or Omicron variants that recently emerged in other areas of China. It showed high similarity to some virus strains isolated in North America and Singapore in December 2021.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     