New Beijing airport expected to handle 2.8 mln passenger trips during Spring Festival travel rush

The passenger throughput of the Beijing Daxing International Airport is expected to reach 2.8 million during the Spring Festival travel rush that started Monday.

The passenger throughput of the Beijing Daxing International Airport is expected to reach 2.8 million during the Spring Festival travel rush that started Monday, said the airport sources.

The airport is expected to see an average passenger throughput of about 70,000 per day, and about 24,000 flights are expected to be carried out during the period.

On Monday, the airport is estimated to handle about 54,000 passenger trips.

Strict anti-epidemic control measures have been put into place as clusters of COVID-19 cases emerged in some provinces and cities across the country.

The airport handled about 210,000 flights last year, with its daily maximum of flights and passengers reaching 907 and 140,000 respectively.

In 2021, the airport operated 200 domestic air routes. It opened in September 2019.