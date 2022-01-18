Beijing reports another new locally-transmitted COVID-19 case

Beijing reported another new locally-transmitted COVID-19 case on Monday after the first locally-transmitted Omicron case was reported Saturday.

Beijing reported another new locally-transmitted COVID-19 case on Monday after the first locally-transmitted Omicron case was reported Saturday, the municipal health commission said Tuesday.

The new case is confirmed to be a close contact with the first Omicron case in Beijing, said the commission.

The new case, who also lives in the Haidian District, was under medical observation in quarantine on Saturday and tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

The case has been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment.

On Monday, the city also reported three new imported cases and four imported asymptomatic COVID-19 cases.