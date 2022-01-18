News / Nation

2 ex-Cathay Pacific flight attendants arrested for violating disease rules

Xinhua
  14:09 UTC+8, 2022-01-18       0
The duo had reportedly visited friends and dined in restaurants in violation of the rules.
Xinhua
  14:09 UTC+8, 2022-01-18       0

Two former Cathay Pacific flight attendants were arrested and charged with violating local anti-pandemic rules on Monday, Hong Kong police said.

Investigations revealed that the two persons arrived in Hong Kong from the United States on December 24 and December 25, 2021 respectively. During medical quarantine, they had conducted unnecessary activities on December 25 and December 27, respectively, breaching Hong Kong's Prevention and Control of Disease Regulation.

They were both subsequently tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19, and have been discharged from the hospital upon completion of treatment.

The duo had reportedly visited friends and dined in restaurants in violation of the rules, causing community transmissions.

The two people, who have been released on bail, will stand trial at different courts on February 9.

According to the Prevention and Control of Disease Regulation, anyone who breaches certain rules will be found guilty, with a six-month imprisonment and a fine of 5,000 Hong Kong dollars (about US$640).

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhou Anna
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     