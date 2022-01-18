2 ex-Cathay Pacific flight attendants arrested for violating disease rules

The duo had reportedly visited friends and dined in restaurants in violation of the rules.

Two former Cathay Pacific flight attendants were arrested and charged with violating local anti-pandemic rules on Monday, Hong Kong police said.

Investigations revealed that the two persons arrived in Hong Kong from the United States on December 24 and December 25, 2021 respectively. During medical quarantine, they had conducted unnecessary activities on December 25 and December 27, respectively, breaching Hong Kong's Prevention and Control of Disease Regulation.

They were both subsequently tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19, and have been discharged from the hospital upon completion of treatment.

The duo had reportedly visited friends and dined in restaurants in violation of the rules, causing community transmissions.

The two people, who have been released on bail, will stand trial at different courts on February 9.

According to the Prevention and Control of Disease Regulation, anyone who breaches certain rules will be found guilty, with a six-month imprisonment and a fine of 5,000 Hong Kong dollars (about US$640).