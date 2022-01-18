News / Nation

New cargo train route between east China, Moscow opens

Xinhua
  15:41 UTC+8, 2022-01-18       0
This is the first China-Europe freight train route from Quanzhou, which is an important starting point on the Maritime Silk Road.
A new cargo train, loaded with 445 tons of goods, departed from Quanzhou, east China's Fujian Province and headed for Moscow Tuesday morning.

The train is scheduled to reach Moscow, Russia, via the border station of Manzhouli in about 20 days, saving 25 days compared with maritime shipping.

"The new train service will significantly lower our transport costs," said Chen Hanhe, chairman of Mega Soft (China) Co., Ltd, a hygienic product manufacturer.

As an export-oriented city, Quanzhou's export volume exceeded 200 billion yuan (about US$31.5 billion) in 2021, according to Zhang Xiaohong, director of Quanzhou's bureau of commerce.

Quanzhou's trade volume with countries and regions along the Maritime Silk Road surpassed 100 billion yuan last year, said Zhang, adding that the new cargo train service will add new momentum to the city's export.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhou Anna
