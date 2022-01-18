News / Nation

Uploaded surveillance videos infringe on privacy

A netizen reported that a user had uploaded surveillance videos obtained following a suspected hack into public cameras to the video-sharing platform Bilibili.
On January 17, a netizen reported that a user had uploaded surveillance videos obtained following a suspected hack into public cameras to the video-sharing platform Bilibili, causing security concern.

According to the screenshots, the video images involve locations such as school classrooms, nurses' desks in hospitals and hotels' front desks. The comments below are mostly about the women in the video, and the content is offensive.

The user said that there is also a risk of home cameras being compromised.

Screenshots of the video

The comments below ask for more similar videos.

On the same day, Bilibili issued an announcement stating that it organized an investigation and banned the accounts responsible for the relevant content. A follow-up investigation is currently underway.

It also warned that such behavior is illegal and suspected of seriously infringing on personal privacy. Violators will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Top
     