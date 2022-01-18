Parcel problems: Commission issues warning amid COVID-19 scare

Non-contact way is the best way to handle when people receive parcels, according to China's National Health Commission.

Wear gloves when receiving and unwrapping parcels, China's top health authority is reminding people.

The reminder came after a locally transmitted Omicron case in Beijing, reported last Saturday, was believed to have received an international parcel from Canada.

Twelve samples of the parcel's packaging and paper have returned positive tests for COVID-19.

The infected person did not leave Beijing within 14 days nor have any contact with other cases.

Non-contact way is the best way to handle when people receive parcels, according to the National Health Commission.

They can ask delivery persons to put parcels inside lockers if conditions permit and they should properly clean their hands after taking and unwrapping parcels, the commission said.

They should wear masks and gloves when receiving parcels from courier personnel.

The packaging should be handled properly and in a timely manner, it stated.

Delivery persons should wear masks and gloves at all times when handling parcels while preventing the parcels from being contaminated by respiratory secretions.

Disinfecting parcels does not eliminate all infection hazards, the commission warned.

The State Post Bureau has, meanwhile, ordered beefed-up efforts in the disinfection and ventilation of international parcel handling venues and the disinfection of parcels.

An active level of COVID-19 virus is linked with the parcel material, as well as the temperature and environment, experts stated.

The probability of a live virus, after long-distance transport of parcels, is not high, they added.

There is no need to panic, but people should be careful in ensuring that their clothes don't come in contact with the packaging when unwrapping parcels, according to Wen Yumei, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

It is advisable to unwrap parcels outdoors and dispose of the package immediately.

Particular attention should be paid to parcels containing seafood with cold-chain delivery, Wen pointed out.