Chinese mainland's new local COVID-19 infections decline, 55 vs 127 a day ago

Xinhua
  10:21 UTC+8, 2022-01-19
Tuesday saw 33 new local infections in Henan, 14 in Tianjin, seven in Guangdong, and one in Beijing.
The Chinese mainland recorded 55 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections over the past day, a considerable drop compared with 127 newly reported a day earlier.

Tuesday saw 33 new local infections in Henan, 14 in Tianjin, seven in Guangdong, and one in Beijing, according to the latest data from the National Health Commission.

Across the Chinese mainland, a total of 32 imported COVID-19 cases were also newly reported.

The commission noted that there were no new deaths from COVID-19 but added that five new suspected infections, all arriving from overseas, were recorded.

