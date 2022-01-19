Chinese mainland's new local COVID-19 infections decline, 55 vs 127 a day ago

Tuesday saw 33 new local infections in Henan, 14 in Tianjin, seven in Guangdong, and one in Beijing.

The Chinese mainland recorded 55 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections over the past day, a considerable drop compared with 127 newly reported a day earlier.

Across the Chinese mainland, a total of 32 imported COVID-19 cases were also newly reported.

The commission noted that there were no new deaths from COVID-19 but added that five new suspected infections, all arriving from overseas, were recorded.