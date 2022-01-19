China's demand for American lobster maintains growth despite pandemic: New York Post

China shows no signs of slowing its demand for American lobster this year despite disruption to the supply chain and international trade caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

China shows no signs of slowing its demand for American lobster this year despite disruption to the supply chain and international trade caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the New York Post has reported.

American exporters sent more than 6 million kilograms of lobster to China during the first 11 months of 2021, up 6 percent year on year, according to the report.

"Chinese demand for the crustaceans grew dramatically during the 2010s in part because of the expansion of the country's middle class," the report said on Monday, adding that the lobsters are especially sought after in winter because they are a popular delicacy on Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on February 1 this year.

The pandemic has made the already difficult task of sending live seafood across the globe more challenging, but Maine lobster exporters are gearing up for a decent Chinese New Year, said Bill Bruns, operations manager at The Lobster Co. in Arundel, the report added.