News / Nation

Chinese teachers in Tonga confirmed safe

Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu Shao Zhuang
  18:56 UTC+8, 2022-01-19       0
Three Chinese teachers from Liaocheng University who have been providing assistance in Tonga are confirmed safe in the wake of a violent volcanic eruption in the Pacific Ocean.
Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu Shao Zhuang
  18:56 UTC+8, 2022-01-19       0
Chinese teachers in Tonga confirmed safe

A teacher from China's Liaocheng University teaches locals how to grow vegetables in Tonga.

Three Chinese teachers from east China's Liaocheng University who have been providing assistance in Tonga are confirmed safe in the wake of a violent volcanic eruption in the Pacific Ocean.

The news prompted curiosity about what they're doing in Tonga.

In 2018, the Chinese government offered to provide education and vegetable growing techniques to Tonga in the hope of optimizing the food regime and boosting local health.

Zhao Peibao, Ren Aizhi and Zhang Jianfeng are among two teams of seven teachers sent by Liaocheng University in Shandong Province since January 2019.

When the first Chinese teachers arrived, there were no vegetable seeds, suitable farming tools or irrigation equipment – not even cultivated land.

The teachers purchased seeds and farming tools at their own expense, watered the seeds and caught insects one by one. After many challenges, they finally succeeded in growing Chinese cucumbers, pumpkins, cowpeas, leeks, bitter melons, loofahs, cabbage and other vegetables, according to the university.

Chinese teachers in Tonga confirmed safe

In this undated file photo, Zhao Peibao shows local students how to cook Chinese vegetables.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     