Chinese teachers in Tonga confirmed safe

Three Chinese teachers from east China's Liaocheng University who have been providing assistance in Tonga are confirmed safe in the wake of a violent volcanic eruption in the Pacific Ocean.

The news prompted curiosity about what they're doing in Tonga.

In 2018, the Chinese government offered to provide education and vegetable growing techniques to Tonga in the hope of optimizing the food regime and boosting local health.

Zhao Peibao, Ren Aizhi and Zhang Jianfeng are among two teams of seven teachers sent by Liaocheng University in Shandong Province since January 2019.

When the first Chinese teachers arrived, there were no vegetable seeds, suitable farming tools or irrigation equipment – not even cultivated land.

The teachers purchased seeds and farming tools at their own expense, watered the seeds and caught insects one by one. After many challenges, they finally succeeded in growing Chinese cucumbers, pumpkins, cowpeas, leeks, bitter melons, loofahs, cabbage and other vegetables, according to the university.