China's Tianjin reports 14 new local COVID-19 cases

North China's Tianjin Municipality reported 14 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to the city's health authorities.

Among the new infections, 12 are mild cases while the other two are moderate, the municipal health commission told a press conference on Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, a total of 326 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases had been detected in the latest resurgence.

The city will launch the fourth round of citywide nucleic acid testing at 6 am Thursday, aiming to curb the further spread of infections and reinforce the existing outcome, said the municipal epidemic prevention and control headquarters.

The testing is scheduled to be completed in about 24 hours.